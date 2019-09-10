Wednesday, Sept. 11
Wellness Block Party
and Health Fair
CMC Wellness Complex &
Medical Arts Building
130 Stonehenge Dr.
7-11 a.m.
Fees apply for some services
931-459-4262
Ladies Health Chat
with Dr. Michael Good
Fairfield Glade Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
931-459-4262
Detecting Lung Cancer
with Low-Dose CT
Fairfield Glade Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-459-4262
Yoga by the Water
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Bright Lights, Big City
Cumberland County Playhouse documentary
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Music and Memory
benefit concert
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6:30-9:30 p.m.
$20
Daniel Boone National Forest hike
Meet at Crossville Outlet Center
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$10 carpool fee
931-267-2243
United Fund barbecue baked potato kickoff
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Courthouse lawn
$7
931-484-4082 to place order
Chris Burch
Social Brew
140 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
140 N. Main St.
931-456-2739
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Sept. 12
Scrubbie workshop
knit and crochet
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
931-484-6790
Computer class for beginners
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.; registration required
931-484-6790, ext. 234
Plateau Chapter Tennessee Trails Association fall picnic
Meadow Park Lake, Crossville
Hike 4 p.m.; meal 5 p.m.
Bring dish to share and BYOB
931-787-9083 or 941-716-3620
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Sept. 13
Mother-Daughter Weekend
Camp Nakanawa
184 Camp Nakanawa Rd.
3 p.m.-noon Sept. 15
$125-$175
931-277-3711
Yoga by the Water
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
8-9 a.m.
Jason Howard
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2969
SMHS vs. CAK
Football
Christian Academy of Knoxville
6:30 p.m.
CCHS vs. Clay County
Football
Cumberland County High School
7 p.m.
Chuck Elliott Band
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-484-6133
Jerry Boonstra
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
Leaf Festival and Cruise In
Lake Tansi
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-788-1280
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Sept. 14
Fluid art with more techniques
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
2-4 p.m.
$25
931-210-5599
Fairfield Glade Music Festival
The Square
Peavine Rd. and Stonehenge Dr.
12:30 p.m.
$10 in advance, $15 at gate
931-210-0543
Learn chess
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Cumberland Wood Turners
hands-on workshop
1432 War Eagle Dr., Lake Tansi
931-707-9959 or 812-881-0761
Moonlight kayaking
Byrd Lake at
Cumberland Mountain State Park
24 Office Dr.
8:30 p.m.
$10; registration required
931-484-6138 or 1-800-250-8618
Gone With the Wind [G]
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
1-4 p.m.
Free; donations accepted
865-548-5487
Lake Tansi Leaf Festival
and Cruise In
Thunderbird Recreation Center
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
931-788-1280
Dotted Beach Landscape
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 15
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 16
Tai chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m. intermediate
3 p.m. beginning
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Yoga class
Thunderbird Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
8-9 a.m.
Cool Season Turf Planting
Tennessee Fall Gardening Series
UT AgResearch Plateau
Research & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Free; limited to 60
931-484-6743 to RSVP
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Rachel Lipsky
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Yoga by the Water
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Young Frankenstein
Playhouse presentation
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Stamp Collectors
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
11 a.m.-noon
931-248-6148
Cumberland Trails Laurel Falls hike
Meet at Trinity Tabernacle Church
for 7:30 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-484-1328
Show and Tell artwork review session
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
noon-2 p.m.
Free
931-707-7249
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Computer class for beginners
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.; preregistration required
931-484-6790, ext. 234
One and Done
all-in-one recipe session
10 a.m.-noon
UT AgResearch Plateau
Research & Education Center
320 Experiment Station Rd.
$20; limited to 12
931-484-6743 to RSVP
Movies, Musicals and Marches
Cumberland County Community Band
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
7-9 p.m.
315-559-1740
The Great DuBois
Two-Person Circus Show
Cumberland County Playhouse
221 Tennessee Ave.
7:30-9 p.m.
$25/adults, $12.50 children
931-484-5000
David Ball
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$45-$55
931-484-6133
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Sept. 20
Dinner and bingo
Lake Tansi Thunderbird
Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
5-8 p.m.
Bring a dish to share
931-788-6721
Jesse Black
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Yoga by the Water
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
8-9 a.m.
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part [PG]
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
4:30-6:30 p.m.
931-484-6790
Lunch on the Lawn
Cumberland County Courthouse
Downtown Crossville
11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
$15
931-484-4565
The Dennis Show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$12
931-484-6133
Billy Kemp
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
CCHS vs. Macon County
Football
Cumberland County High School
7 p.m.
SMHS vs. Livingston
Football
Stone Memorial High School
7 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Sept. 21
Pallet painting
Framing+Art & Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
$30
931-210-5599
Homesteads Apple Festival
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
at Hwys. 127 and 68
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
$5/adults, free/ages 10 and younger
931-456-9663 or 931-210-8210
Fall garden tour
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
10 a.m.-noon
Free
931-484-6743
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 22
Homesteads Apple Festival
Cumberland Homesteads Tower
at Hwys. 127 and 68
11 a.m.-4 p.m.
$5/adults, free/ages 10 and younger
931-456-9663 or 931-210-8210
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Fall greeting card workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
$5
931-484-6790, ext. 234
Welcome to Medicare
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.-noon
1-800-801-0044 to RSVP
Tai chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m. intermediate
3 p.m. beginning
931-484-6790
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Yoga class
Thunderbird Recreation Center
Off Deer Run Circle
8-9 a.m.
Westwend
Lake Tansi Summer Music Series
Waterside Pavilion
Beach Point Dr.
6-8 p.m.
Fairfield Glade Guided Hike
Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.
9-11 a.m.
931-484-3722
KidBits storytime
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.-noon
931-484-6790
Taco Tuesday
Bicycle Riders
Cumberland County Bank
Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi
6-7 p.m.
931-200-2741
Community Band rehearsal
Stone Memorial High School band room
(Enter at back of building)
2800 Cook Rd.
6-8 p.m.
Open to all instrumentalists
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Brandon Elder of
American Idol
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Yoga by the Water
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
5:30-6:30 p.m.
The Plateau Old-Time German Band
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
Noon-1 p.m.
931-484-6790
Honey Creek hike
Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel
for 6:45 a.m. carpool
$6 carpool fee
931-267-2243
Life Drawing
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
Noon-2 p.m.
$5 model fee
931-707-7249
Fairfield Glade Chess Club
Fairfield Glade Library
455 Lakeview Dr.
3-6 p.m.
931-287-0635
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Farmers Market
The Square at Fairfield Glade
Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Dorchester Pool
507 Winchester Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Ewe Can Knit
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m.
937-558-8684
Thursday, Sept. 26
AARP Driver Safety
Christ Lutheran Church
481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade
noon-4 p.m.
First of two sessions
$15/members, $20/guests
Preregistration required
931-456-1549
Painting a flower with acrylics class
Plateau Creative Arts Center
451 Lakeview Dr.
9 a.m.-noon
$50 plus $5 materials fee
931-707-7249
Computer class for beginners
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2-4 p.m.; preregistration required
931-484-6790, ext. 234
Crossville Chess Club
Dairy Queen
760 N. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
931-287-3765
Friday, Sept. 27
Tall Paul
Spike’s Sports Grille
4568 Peavine Rd.
6-10 p.m.
931-202-2989
Yoga by the Water
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
8-9 a.m.
Comedy for a Cause IV
with Taylor Mason and Bob Stromberg
Central Baptist Church
1346 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
Free; love offering will be taken
for Jonah’s Joy Home for Children
931-456-8600
AARP Driver Safety
Christ Lutheran Church
481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Second of two sessions
$15/members, $20/guests
Preregistration required
931-456-1549
Crossville’s Got Talent
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7 p.m.
$10
931-248-2487
Fall greeting card workshop
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-4 p.m.
$5
931-484-6790, ext. 234
Adult coloring class
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
9 a.m.
931-484-6790
Mother Legacy
Grinder House Coffee
73 N. Main St.
6-8 p.m.
931-707-0440
SMHS vs. Kingston
Football
Roane County High School
Kingston
6:30 p.m.
CCHS vs. Walker Valley
Football
Walker Valley High School
Cleveland
6:30 p.m.
Plateau Origami People
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
1-3 p.m.
Water Aerobics
Fairfield Glade Community
and Conference Center
128 Stonehenge Dr.
9-10 a.m.
$5
Saturday, Sept. 28
Paper garden art collage and cards
Framing + Art and Craft Supplies
Crossville Outlet Center
10 a.m.-noon
$20
931-210-5599
United Fund variety show
Palace Theatre
72 S. Main St.
7-9 p.m.
$15
931-484-6133
Crossville Airport fly-in and open house
Crossville Memorial Airport
2409 Sparta Hwy.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
931-484-5278
Rat Run on the Mountain car show
Community Complex
1398 Livingston Rd.
Noon-4 p.m.
$1/person
931-200-5070
Loop the Lake Run
Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion
7:30 a.m.-noon
$25/early sign-up, $30 race day
931-200-2741
Guitar lessons
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
10 a.m. beginners
11 a.m. intermediate
Free
931-484-6790
Sunday, Sept. 29
Southern Stars Symphonic Brass
Classics and Jazz
Stone Memorial High School
2800 Cook Rd.
3-5 p.m.
$22; free for students
931-484-6939
Good Samaritan Society
golf outing
The Crag at Heatherhurst
421 Stonehenge Dr.
2:30-6 p.m.
931-248-2125
Pioneer Hall Museum
E. Main St., Pleasant Hill
2-5 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 30
Landscaping with Conifers
Plateau Discovery Gardens
320 Experiment Station Rd.
9:30-11 a.m.
Free; limited to 60
931-484-0034 to RSVP
Tai chi
Art Circle Public Library
3 East St.
2 p.m. intermediate
3 p.m. beginning
931-484-6790
