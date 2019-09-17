Wednesday, Sept. 18

Rachel Lipsky

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Yoga by the Water

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

5:30-6:30 p.m.

 

Young Frankenstein

Playhouse presentation

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Stamp Collectors

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

11 a.m.-noon

931-248-6148

 

Cumberland Trails Laurel Falls hike

Meet at Trinity Tabernacle Church

for 7:30 a.m. carpool

$6 carpool fee

931-484-1328

 

Show and Tell artwork review session

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

noon-2 p.m.

Free

931-707-7249

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Thursday, Sept. 19

NRA Friends dinner

Crossville Shooting Sports Park

Albert Frye Rd.

5:30-9 p.m.

$30/advance; $40/at door

931-456-8767 or 931-260-6246

 

Computer class for beginners

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.; preregistration required

931-484-6790, ext. 234

 

One and Done

all-in-one recipe session

10 a.m.-noon

UT AgResearch Plateau

Research & Education Center

320 Experiment Station Rd.

$20; limited to 12

931-484-6743 to RSVP

 

Movies, Musicals and Marches

Cumberland County Community Band

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

7-9 p.m.

315-559-1740

 

The Great DuBois

Two-Person Circus Show

Cumberland County Playhouse

221 Tennessee Ave.

7:30-9 p.m.

$25/adults, $12.50 children

931-484-5000

 

David Ball

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$45-$55

931-484-6133

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Sept. 20

Fantastic Quilt Guild

of Fairfield Glade

Fairfield Glade United Methodist Church

231 Westchester Dr.

9-11 a.m.

 

Dinner and bingo

Lake Tansi Thunderbird

Recreation Center

Off Deer Run Circle

5-8 p.m.

Bring a dish to share

931-788-6721

 

Jesse Black

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Yoga by the Water

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

8-9 a.m.

 

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part [PG]

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

4:30-6:30 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Lunch on the Lawn

Cumberland County Courthouse

Downtown Crossville

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

$15

931-484-4565

 

The Dennis Show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$12

931-484-6133

 

Billy Kemp

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

CCHS vs. Macon County

Football

Cumberland County High School

7 p.m.

 

SMHS vs. Livingston

Football 

Stone Memorial High School

7 p.m.

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Sept. 21

Using Familysearch.org

Cumberland County Archives and Family Heritage Center

95 E. First St.

10 a.m.

Free

931-456-2006

 

Sweet Corn Kickoff Festival

Autumn Acres

1096 Baier Rd.

10 a.m.-9 p.m.

$12-$17

931-210-7655

 

Pleasant Hill School 

5K run and walk

Pleasant Hill Elementary

486 E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

9-10 a.m.

$15/person; $50/group of four

 

Pallet painting

Framing+Art & Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

$30

931-210-5599

 

Homesteads Apple Festival

Cumberland Homesteads Tower

at Hwys. 127 and 68

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

$5/adults, free/ages 10 and younger

931-456-9663 or 931-210-8210

 

Fall garden tour

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

10 a.m.-noon

Free

931-484-6743

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Sept. 22

Homesteads Apple Festival

Cumberland Homesteads Tower

at Hwys. 127 and 68

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

$5/adults, free/ages 10 and younger

931-456-9663 or 931-210-8210

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Sept. 23

Fall greeting card workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

$5 

931-484-6790, ext. 234

 

Welcome to Medicare

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.-noon

1-800-801-0044 to RSVP

 

Tai chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m. intermediate

3 p.m. beginning

931-484-6790

 

Cumberland County Democratic Women

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin Ave.

5-6 p.m.

 

Cumberland County Democratic Party

Crossville Housing Authority

67 Irwin Ave.

6-7:30 p.m.

 

Tuesday, Sept. 24

Handgun permit class

Fairfield Glade Police Department

5160 Peavine Rd.

9 a.m.-noon

$75/person

931-484-3785

 

Yoga class

Thunderbird Recreation Center

Off Deer Run Circle

8-9 a.m.

 

Westwend

Lake Tansi Summer Music Series

Waterside Pavilion

Beach Point Dr.

6-8 p.m.

 

Fairfield Glade Guided Hike

Meet at stop sign across Stonehenge Dr.

9-11 a.m.

931-484-3722

 

KidBits storytime

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.-noon

931-484-6790

 

Taco Tuesday 

Bicycle Riders

Cumberland County Bank

Dunbar Rd., Lake Tansi

6-7 p.m.

931-200-2741

 

Community Band rehearsal

Stone Memorial High School band room

(Enter at back of building)

2800 Cook Rd.

6-8 p.m.

Open to all instrumentalists

cccband.net

 

Wednesday, Sept. 25

Brandon Elder of

American Idol

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Yoga by the Water

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

5:30-6:30 p.m.

 

The Plateau Old-Time German Band

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

Noon-1 p.m.

931-484-6790

 

Honey Creek hike

Meet at Crossville Cracker Barrel

for 6:45 a.m. carpool

$6 carpool fee

931-267-2243

 

Life Drawing 

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

Noon-2 p.m.

$5 model fee

931-707-7249

 

Fairfield Glade Chess Club

Fairfield Glade Library

455 Lakeview Dr.

3-6 p.m.

931-287-0635

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

10 a.m.-4 p.m.

 

Farmers Market

The Square at Fairfield Glade

Peavine Rd. at Stonehenge Dr.

10 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Dorchester Pool

507 Winchester Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Ewe Can Knit

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m.

937-558-8684

 

Thursday, Sept. 26

AARP Driver Safety 

Christ Lutheran Church

481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade

noon-4 p.m.

First of two sessions

$15/members, $20/guests

Preregistration required

931-456-1549

 

Painting a flower with acrylics class

Plateau Creative Arts Center

451 Lakeview Dr.

9 a.m.-noon

$50 plus $5 materials fee

931-707-7249

 

Computer class for beginners

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2-4 p.m.; preregistration required

931-484-6790, ext. 234

 

Crossville Chess Club

Dairy Queen

760 N. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

931-287-3765

 

Friday, Sept. 27

Tall Paul

Spike’s Sports Grille

4568 Peavine Rd.

6-10 p.m.

931-202-2989

 

Yoga by the Water

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

8-9 a.m.

 

Comedy for a Cause IV

with Taylor Mason and Bob Stromberg

Central Baptist Church

1346 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

Free; love offering will be taken

for Jonah’s Joy Home for Children

931-456-8600

 

AARP Driver Safety 

Christ Lutheran Church

481 Snead Dr., Fairfield Glade

8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Second of two sessions

$15/members, $20/guests

Preregistration required

931-456-1549

 

Crossville’s Got Talent

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7 p.m.

$10

931-248-2487

 

Fall greeting card workshop

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-4 p.m.

$5 

931-484-6790, ext. 234

 

Adult coloring party

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

9 a.m.

931-484-6790

 

Mother Legacy

Grinder House Coffee

73 N. Main St.

6-8 p.m.

931-707-0440

 

SMHS vs. Kingston

Football 

Roane County High School

Kingston

6:30 p.m.

 

CCHS vs. Walker Valley

Football

Walker Valley High School

Cleveland

6:30 p.m.

 

Plateau Origami People

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

1-3 p.m.

 

Water Aerobics

Fairfield Glade Community

and Conference Center

128 Stonehenge Dr.

9-10 a.m.

$5

 

Saturday, Sept. 28

National Public Lands Day

Cumberland Mountain State Park

24 Office Dr.

10 a.m.

931-484-7186

 

Paper garden art collage and cards

Framing + Art and Craft Supplies

Crossville Outlet Center

10 a.m.-noon

$20

931-210-5599

 

United Fund variety show

Palace Theatre

72 S. Main St.

7-9 p.m.

$15

931-484-6133

 

Crossville Airport fly-in and open house

Crossville Memorial Airport

2409 Sparta Hwy.

9 a.m.-5 p.m.

931-484-5278

 

Rat Run on the Mountain car show

Community Complex

1398 Livingston Rd.

Noon-4 p.m.

$1/person

931-200-5070

 

Loop the Lake Run

Lake Tansi Waterside Pavilion

7:30 a.m.-noon

$25/early sign-up, $30 race day

931-200-2741

 

Guitar lessons

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

10 a.m. beginners

10:30 a.m. intermediate

11:30 a.m. advanced

Free

931-484-6790

 

Sunday, Sept. 29

Southern Stars Symphonic Brass

Classics and Jazz

Stone Memorial High School

2800 Cook Rd.

3-5 p.m.

$22; free for students

931-484-6939

 

Good Samaritan Society

golf outing

The Crag at Heatherhurst

421 Stonehenge Dr.

2:30-6 p.m.

931-248-2125

 

Pioneer Hall Museum

E. Main St., Pleasant Hill

2-5 p.m.

 

Monday, Sept. 30

Landscaping with Conifers

Plateau Discovery Gardens

320 Experiment Station Rd.

9:30-11 a.m.

Free; limited to 60

931-484-0034 to RSVP

 

Tai chi

Art Circle Public Library

3 East St.

2 p.m. intermediate

3 p.m. beginning

931-484-6790

