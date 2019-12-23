Work Based Learning classes are classes in which a student leaves school early and works at a job. It is part of the College, Career and Technical Division in high schools. In this class, students have the opportunity to job shadow; visit post-secondary institutions; develop positive relationships with supervisors, teachers and other students; and create a plan for post-secondary studies and future careers.
One such Work Based Learning student is Sydney Heddleston. Sydney is a senior at the Phoenix High School. She has job shadowed at Cumberland Medical Center. She works after school at the Dress Barn located inside the Vanity Fair Mall, and is supervised by Ms. Sallie Wilbanks.
During this semester, Sydney has traveled to South College, Chattanooga State Community College, Roane State Community College and TCAT in Crossville. She has learned about the different programs of study at each institution and has decided to become a radiology technician and attend South College in Knoxville.
Sydney has also taken a fashion design class while at the Phoenix High School last semester. Because of this, Sydney planned a tour for the fashion design class to learn about merchandising at the Dress Barn. She took them on a tour of the store, explained the store layout, and sales information. To finish the tour, she surprised the students with a competition. They had to choose clothing from the shop, including accessories, and dress a mannequin.
Mrs. Warrington, their teacher, stated, “The students learned more in one field trip than they could ever learn from a book. All of my students would love to have a job in merchandising and a supervisor like Ms. Wilbanks. I am extremely proud of Sydney’s work ethic, the way she guided the tour, and all of the planning she did for the students. They loved it.”
