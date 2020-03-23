Cumberland Woodturner’s Club president Tom Neckvatal recently demonstrated some woodturning safety information and tricks to a class of 12 students at Cumberland County High School. Invited by industrial arts teacher Dan Wilson, Tom was enthusiastic about sharing his knowledge with these students. Tom left several woodturning blanks with the students along with a challenge to produce something by the next time he visits.
“Our club is excited for the opportunity to share our enthusiasm and skills to students of all ages. Woodturning is an excellent way to express one’s self artistically, to learn about the huge variety of wood readily available in Tennessee, and to answer the age old question, ‘What if…?’”
In the near future, Tom hopes to the school to demonstrate how to use epoxies in both remedial ways of rescuing damaged wood and artistic ways to add color and visual appeal to woodturnings.
The Cumberland Woodturner’s Club has 95 members, with a goal to promote, education, share and teach the love of woodturning to others. They are particularly noted for the beautiful, delicate, hand-turned wood ornaments that are displayed and sold as their annual fundraiser, in the First National Bank building. A portion of the proceeds are donated to various child-related, non-profit organizations in Cumberland County. The club has a general meeting on the last Wednesday of each month, including guest demonstrators in both April and October, and a second Saturday of the month workshop. Membership dues are $30. Scholarships are available for students currently attending school. The Cumberland Woodturner’s Club has been a chapter of the American Association of Woodworkers since 1997. For more information about the club, please go to cumberlandwoodturners.com.
