Wendell Wilson and Colton McClanahan of Cumberland County were awarded the Tennessee FFA Honorary Degree at the 95th annual Tennessee FFA State Convention held March 19-23.
The Tennessee FFA Honorary State Degree is the highest honorary degree bestowed by the Tennessee FFA. The Tennessee FFA Honorary State Degree recognizes individuals who have rendered outstanding service to agricultural education and the Tennessee FFA.
Wendell Wilson and Colton McClanahan were two of nine individuals receiving this esteemed honorary degree.
Wilson served 22 years as agriculture educator at Martin Elementary and Cumberland County High School. He served North Cumberland Elementary as a principal for six years, then five years as vice principal at Cumberland County and Stone Memorial high schools. He served as Cumberland County Career and Technical Education director for four years, then three years as an agricultural educator at South Cumberland. He is and always has been dedicated to to success of agriculture and education in Cumberland County.
McClanahan is an alumni of Stone Memorial FFA and was elected to serve as a Tennessee FFA State Officer after his graduation from SMHS. He currently works as a Farm Credit Mid-America loan officer in the McMinnville office. McClanahan is a supporter of agricultural education in Cumberland County and frequently offers assistance to students in the county as well as across the region and state.
The 95th annual Tennessee FFA Convention recorded approximately 4,200 members and guests. Members of the state’s largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, and being recognized for their achievements by the Tennessee FFA.
The Tennessee FFA is the fifth largest FFA association with membership more than 30,000. FFA gives students the opportunity to apply practical classroom knowledge to real world experiences through local, state, and national competitions. For more information about the Tennessee FFA, visit tnffa.org.
