The Phoenix School senior Willow Story has been named one of two Fairfield Glade Lions Club March Student of the Month.
Story was selected by her school counselor Erin Norrod to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program.
Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Story Student of the Month along with her corporate partner, Best-One Tire & Auto Care.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Story has been involved in numerous school activities, including Student Council, recycling program, and tutoring peers. She is dual enrolled at Roane State Community College.
Story enjoys babysitting for others. Her hobbies include reading, writing, gardening, puzzles and brain games.
Future plans include graduating college and opening a bookstore.
Story is another great example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school.
Best-One Tire & Auto Care and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Story and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
