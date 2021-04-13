Cumberland County High School sophomore Melea Weingarten proudly represented Cumberland County Schools in the Tennessee State Finals of the Poetry Out Loud National Recitation Contest on Friday, March 12. The sophomore was one of only nine district winners across the state, including students from private and public school districts. The competition, hosted by the Tennessee Arts Commission, was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 protocols.
At the state finals, Weingarten performed in three competitive rounds.
Poetry Out Loud is a program sponsored nationally by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation. Organized along the lines of the national spelling bee, Poetry Out Loud promotes competitions at the high school level throughout the country, with local winners going on to district and state finals, and from there to the national championship competition. The program encourages students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition.
Weingarten is an active member of the CCHS Jet Theatrix Drama Club and the CCHS theatre arts department. For more information about these programs or to help keep opportunities like these possible for students, contact director Angela Robbins at the school.
