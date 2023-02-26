Cumberland County native Cassie Warner has accepted a role on the University of Tennessee Alumni Association’s Legislative Advocacy Council.
Warner represents Region 7, which includes Bledsoe, Cannon, Cumberland, Dekalb, Sequatchie, Van Buren, Warren and White counties.
The Alumni Legislative Council is on the front line, leading the call to legislative action. Sixty representatives from all UT campuses and institutes leverage their expertise and leadership to ensure UT’s success for the betterment of the state.
Convening at the start of the legislative session, the legislative council is coached by the UT Office of Government Relations and Advocacy on funding priorities and greatest needs linked to increasing the capacity of educating students, producing research and providing outreach.
UT Alumni serve as compelling and credible advocates with specific interests in preserving a quality higher educational experience and enterprise at their alma maters for future generations.
As such, the purpose of the UT Alumni Legislative Council is to leverage these collective interests to attain stronger government relations and political support for the University of Tennessee System.
Recognizing that building an informed grassroots network is critical for long-term political success, the Council provides support to the University of Tennessee System’s Office of Government Relations and Advocacy in the areas of communication, outreach, and advocacy aimed at members of the Tennessee General Assembly and Tennessee’s Congressional Delegation.
Warner agreed to serve a three-year term as a member of the Council. She will participate in advocacy events and encourage other alumni to get involved in the broader UT Advocacy Network. Visit advocacy.tennessee.edu for more information.
Warner was nominated by fellow Cumberland Countian and UT Alumnus Tom Looney.
She is the daughter of Jo Shadden Bolin and the late Cumberland County General Sessions Judge, Larry Warner. Warner has two children, Ivy Watson and Max Watson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.