The award-winning Children of Crossville Chamber Orchestra will perform its first concert of the season at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Crossville's Palace
Theatre.
COCCO is comprised of 20 students in grades 6-12 performing on violin, viola, cello and bass.
Tickets are $12 for adults, $5 for students.
COCCO will welcome its audience to a delightful venue of classical and video-themed selections, including Handel's Concerto Grosso in D major Op 6 #5 and music from Skyrim, Halo, Advent Rising and Hollow Knight from Hornet.
"I personally do not ever play video games, but the students have been after me for years to do this,” said Director Becky Bull.
“I must admit some the music is really interesting. I think the audience will be very pleased whether they are video aficionados or not."
Of course there will be some surprises, too.
The students, music instructors and board members of this nonprofit organization receive no salaries or federal funding of any type. Any monies received come from contributions from individual, donations from business sponsors and ticket sales.
The Orchestra appreciates performance sponsors Dr. Kimberly Peaslee; Gray Chiropractic Clinic; Sue Gernt; Dr. Jon and Cathy Simpson; Norman Hinkle; Sandra Chesterton; Joe Looney; W.E. Mayberry and Son; First National Bank; Newton Chiropractic; Highland Federal Savings and Loan; The Plateau Group; Bean, Smith and Burnett; Cosby and Rebecca Stone, Scot and Julie Shanks, Big Jim's Bonding and Dr. Doug and Jeanette Carpenter; J.H Graham III; Crossville Christian School-Andy Aikens; and Upper Cumberland Veterinary Clinic.
Call Bull at 931-707-0656 for sponsorship details.
“Come see some amazingly talented young people,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.