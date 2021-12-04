At the recent Crab Orchard Elementary School Veterans Day program, three students were awarded cash prizes for writing essays on patriotism. This event is sponsored by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars and Crab Orchard Veterans of Foreign Wars. Students in grades 6-8 were eligible to participate.
This year the students were asked to write an essay called “How Can I Be a Good American.” The National VFW and Crab Orchard VFW have been sponsoring this event for decades and they are proud of the students’ participation and the help from the school’s teachers.
Placing third was Candence Cox, placing second was Patience Henry and first place was Rylee Robinson.
The Crab Orchard VFW meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at the Crab Orchard City Hall. Anyone wishing to join please come by the meeting.
