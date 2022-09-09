University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd visited Cumberland County High School Aug. 25 to tell students about the UT Promise Scholarship program.
UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial aid is received for undergraduate students attending University of Tennessee schools. Recipients must be Tennessee residents. Last year UT extended the household income level for UT Promise recipients from $50,000 to $60,000.
“When UT Promise was launched two years ago, we traveled the state to educate high school students and educators about how UT Is working to make it easier for working- and middle-class families to achieve a college degree,” Boyd said. “With the change in UT Promise’s household income threshold, we are eager to travel the state again to make sure our communities know about the extra help that is available.”
The Cumberland County visit was part of an eight-day statewide tour.
UT Promise provides last-dollar scholarships after applying other financial aid awards, such as Pell Grants, HOPE Scholarships or other institutional scholarships.
The University of Tennessee is a statewide system of higher education with campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Martin, Memphis and Pulaski; the UT Institute of Agriculture with a presence in every Tennessee county; and the statewide Institute for Public Service. The UT System manages the Oak Ridge National Laboratory through the UT-Battelle partnership.
The system enrolls about 54,000 students statewide and produces about 13,000 new graduates every year. There are more than 433,000 alumni around the world.
