The National FFA Organization awarded a $1,500 Growing Ag Leaders Scholarship and a $10,000 Darling Ingredients Inc. Scholarship to Ethan Troglin of the Cumberland County FFA Chapter.
Troglin was one of ten students to receive the Darling Ingredients Inc. Scholarship which is the largest scholarship a student can receive. Troglin plans to use the funds to attend South Georgia College to pursue a career as a heavy equipment technician for Caterpillar Equipment.
Troglin has been a four year FFA member, served as vice president, and competed in numerous FFA contests. He was a work-based learning student where he was able to leave school to work at Scott Proffitt Landscaping Yard and Trucking. Troglin has taken numerous agriculture education courses at Cumberland County High School.
This generous funding comes from individuals, businesses, and corporate sponsors to encourage excellence and enable students to pursue their educational goals. Scholarships support either two-year or four-year degrees as well as vocational programs and range in size from $500 to full tuition for four years.
The 2022 scholarship recipients were selected from 4,520 applicants from across the country. This year the National FFA Organization supported 1013 students through their scholarship program. Currently, 398 sponsors and donors contributed close to $2 million to support scholarships for students. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.
