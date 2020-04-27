CCHS RSCC winner-TiranyTollett.jpg

Tirany Tollett

Cumberland County High School sophomore Tirany Tollett placed second in the Roane State Academic Festival’s Creative Writing: Science Fiction and Fantasy division. Tirany's short story titled "A Walk in the Woods" features the faefolk of English folklore. The Academic Festival is an annual contest allowing high school students to compete in all manner of academic events. While the college chose to cancel live events for the sake of public health, the judges were able to evaluate pre-juried submissions. A full list of winners can be found on the Roane State Community College’s website.

