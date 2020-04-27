Cumberland County High School sophomore Tirany Tollett placed second in the Roane State Academic Festival’s Creative Writing: Science Fiction and Fantasy division. Tirany's short story titled "A Walk in the Woods" features the faefolk of English folklore. The Academic Festival is an annual contest allowing high school students to compete in all manner of academic events. While the college chose to cancel live events for the sake of public health, the judges were able to evaluate pre-juried submissions. A full list of winners can be found on the Roane State Community College’s website.
Tollett takes second in contest
Charlotte L. Green Hamby, 77, of Crab Orchard, passed away April 25, 2020. She was born Dec. 10, 1942, in Crab Orchard, the daughter of Chester and Rozelle Thompson Green. She was retired after many years as a department manager at Vanity Fair. She was also a lifelong member of Crab Orchard …
