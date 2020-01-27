The Tennessee Promise Free Application for Federal Student Aid filing deadline of Feb. 1 is quickly approaching.
That’s the final day for both Tennessee Promise high school and college students to complete the 2020-’21 FAFSA to retain scholarship eligibility. The FAFSA, a federal application, is the primary financial aid application that any student enrolling in post-secondary must complete in order to determine state and federal scholarship and grant qualifications.
“TnAchieves strongly encourages all students, regardless of postsecondary plans, to file the FAFSA as soon as possible,” said Amanda Schneider, tnAchieves senior director of communications.
“The FAFSA is directly correlated with increased college enrollment and completion. Completing a FAFSA creates opportunities for students as it allows a student to access federal and state aid.”
Not only has Tennessee’s college-going rate increased to nearly 63 percent since the implementation of Tennessee Promise, the state has become a national leader in FAFSA completion over the past five years. This is in large part due to increased communication and intentional support.
“Local communities continue to come together to assist students in successfully completing FAFSA and enrolling in post-secondary,” said Krissy DeAlejandro, tnAchieves executive director.
“School counselors, K-12 administration, college professionals, state agencies and local non-profits have aligned to offer critical support as students and families begin and complete the financial aid process. This alignment is crucial to ensuring student success and college completion.”
The FAFSA is found at www.fafsa.gov.
Students and families may contact tnachieves@tnachieves.org for assistance in completing the form. Visit www.tnachieves.org for more information.
