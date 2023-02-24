The United Fund’s Scott Miller Bond Scholarship applications for 2023 are now available.
Scholarships awarded will benefit Cumberland County students seeking to further and/or continue their postsecondary education.
Those interested in applying can visit cumberlandunitedfund.org, or pick up an application at one of Cumberland County’s high school guidance offices or school student aid offices.
For consideration in this spring award group, completed applications should be returned to the United Fund on or before March 27.
Applicants must be a resident of Cumberland County; have graduated or passed the GED high school equivalency; have applied to an accredited undergraduate Tennessee college, university, trade or vocational school; show financial need; and show scholastic aptitude.
This marks the second year for the Scott Miller Bond Scholarship to be awarded in May to area high school graduating seniors, students already enrolled in college or trade schools and veterans.
The number of scholarships given each year will be based on the availability of funds received through the United Fund Student Scholarship Program Fund.
The first designated scholarship fund came about late fall of 2021 when Scott Bond, son of Randy and Glenda Bond, passed away.
Scott’s family requested that friends and family remember Scott by making donations to the Scott Miller Bond Scholarship fund set up through the United Fund.
Since that time Scott’s grandmother Chris Bond died, along with others, and people have been generously giving memorial gifts to the Scholarship Fund.
Want to make a difference in the life of a student? Consider making a donation to the Cumberland County United Fund Student Scholarship Program.
For more about how to support this endeavor, call the United Fund at 931-484-4082 or direct an email to hollyneal@cumberlandunitedfund.org.
