Stone Memorial High School senior Kyle Tiegs has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club March 2020 Student of the Month.
Tiegs was selected by his high school counselors Mrs. Simmons and Mrs. Miller to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions’ monthly program. Lions Co-Chair Bill and Mary Green named Kyle Tiegs “Student of the Month” along with corporate sponsor Cumberland Waste Disposal, Inc.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Tiegs is an active member of many school clubs and activities. He is a member of the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), participates in the SMHS baseball and bowling programs, and participates in band concerts. He is a big supporter of the school’s athletics programs.
His other activities include being a student leader at his church, playing softball on his church team, and volunteering for the church. He has also rang the bell for the Salvation Army.
Tiegs’ hobbies include playing golf, bowling and playing drums.
His future plans include pursuing a career in criminal justice and a career with the FBI.
Tiegs is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during his four years in high school. Cumberland Waste Disposal, Inc., and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
Tiegs and his parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions dinner meeting in April 2020 for all “Students of the Month” recognition presentation. The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
