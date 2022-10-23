After winning in the Tennessee State Agriscience Fair in Gatlinburg this spring, three CCHS juniors will be advancing to the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, taking place between Oct. 26-29.
After applications for the national competition were reviewed by judges over the summer, they announced in August that CCHS students Lexi Christian, Isabella Cross and Jacob Atkinson had placed top 10 in the nation, and as a result will be competing as finalists in the National Agriscience Fair.
“One of the only words for this experience is surreal,” Cross said. “When we found out, we screamed. I was jumping up and down in my seat.”
The National FFA Agriscience Fair for middle and high school students commends students who gain real-world, hands-on experiences in agricultural enterprises.
Students can compete in one of six categories as teams or individuals:
• Animal Systems
• Environmental Services/Natural Resource Systems
• Food Products and Processing Systems
• Plant Systems
• Power, Structural and Technical Systems
• Social Science
Students are placed into one of six divisions based on their grade level and whether they compete as a team or individuals. All three students are competing in the Social Science category, with Christian competing individually in Division 3 and Cross and Atkinson competing as a team in Division 4.
Christian’s project is focused on the shortage of slaughterhouses nationwide, and how it affects both consumers and producers. Christian explained that the inspiration for her project came from her background living on a farm.
“When COVID hit, we started to see the impact. The slaughterhouse appointments—we couldn’t get any,” Christian said. “I wanted to know why this is happening to us, if it’s just in Tennessee, if it’s the whole nation, what other causes are going into it, and how we could solve it in the future.”
Christian recounted how far she’s come since first conceptualizing her project in her freshman year.
“In my freshman year, I remember we had a competition in the class, and I didn’t even place,” Christian said. “I felt so bummed about it because no one really liked my project.”
Terra Davis, the Agriculture Science teacher and FFA Club sponsor, encouraged Christian to try another hand at the project the next year.
“I told Ms. Davis, ‘I don’t want to do this project again because I didn’t place in my class, so if I didn’t place then, who thinks I could go any farther?’” Christian said. “And she said, ‘No, Lexi, this is a good thing; I promise you this is relevant. You’re not going to regret it.’ And now, looking back, I’m like, this is actually a really big deal.”
Cross and Atkinson have also come a long way since starting their project. During the state convention in Gatlinburg, the two had no idea that they would even place at the state level.
“We had already been like, ‘we’re done’,” Atkinson said. “They take the top two onstage, and then they give it to the better of those two as they announce it. I couldn’t hear anything on the stage, so after they said the names, I started to walk off, and the state officer grabbed and yanked me back. I didn’t think we were going to win, period.”
Cross and Atkinson’s project was also an extension project that was first created in the students’ freshman year. Originally, Cross did this project on her own, adding Atkinson to her team in their sophomore year.
Their project focuses on consumer preferences for milk, examining which types of milk consumers preferred, why they preferred it, and any benefits or detriments the consumers had from consuming their product.
Cross got the idea for her project from how she has been affected by dairy recently — getting COVID-19 in 2020 caused her to develop an allergy to milk.
“It’s affected me personally. I haven’t been able to drink cattle milk for almost three years,” Cross said. “It’s been a good learning process, and also beneficial to tie my own experiences into this project.”
Atkinson’s interest in becoming a pediatrician led to him joining Cross’s project.
“Since milk and milk substitutes are commonly consumed by children, it’s really interesting for me to see how it can affect the human body,” Atkinson said.
“He helped me really make the project better—we’ve restructured the survey entirely and made some new questions and added more details so we can get more accurate responses,” Cross said.
Since being announced as national finalists, the students have had to prepare and look over their projects in order to refresh their memories. On Sept. 16, the students were interviewed by the judges virtually about their projects, which accounts for 75% of their scoring. The other 25% of their score goes to a paper the students had to write to go with the projects—Cross stated that her and Atkinson’s was 27 pages long.
“Seeing it accumulate into these few days is kind of surreal,” Atkinson said. “We’ve prepared for it for such a long period of time, and now this day is two weeks away.”
“We don’t find out what place we make until we’re on stage and they’re announcing it,” Cross said. “Everything you see on that stage is raw, unfiltered emotion. I’m not gonna lie, I’ll probably cry if we don’t make it, but I’ll also probably cry if we do.”
The students will be presenting their projects again in Indianapolis (although this presentation does not count toward their scoring), and will find out their placing on Oct. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.