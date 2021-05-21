Phoenix School senior Luke Thompson has been named Fairfield Glade Lions Club’s April 2021 Student of the Month.
Luke was selected by his high school counselor, Erin Norrod, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions’ monthly program. Lions Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Luke Thompson “Student of the Month” along with corporate sponsor East Tennessee Dodge Chrysler Jeep.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school. Luke works in the school office as an aide. Luke was active in the school’s prom activities.
His other activities include being active in the Cumberland Fellowship Youth Group.
Luke’s hobbies include basketball and running the sound board at church.
His future plans include pursuing an IBEW electrical apprenticeship.
Luke is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school and community activities during his four years in high school. East Tennessee Dodge Chrysler Jeep and the entire membership of the Fairfield Lions Club wish him much success in his future goals.
