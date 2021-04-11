National CTE Letter of Intent Signing Day (virtual) is a day that celebrates high school students who have made the decision to pursue a technical career field in the upcoming 2021-’22 school year at TCAT Crossville.
Join their livestream broadcast to support students who are making a commitment to gain skills necessary to compete for good jobs.
Now in its eighth year, the event mirrors the NCAA’s National Signing Day for students who commit to play sports in college.
TCAT Crossville will visit local high schools the week of April 5 and each student will sign his/her intent letter and pictures/videos will be taken to create the live stream which will be available on April 15 at 10 a.m. Email jena.demars@tcatcrossville.edu if you have any questions about this event. This event will not be held on campus this year. The link for the live streaming event is https://youtu.be/dQ44h4LrzLs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.