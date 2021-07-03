On June 21, TCAT Crossville awarded seven surgical technology students their pins.
The pins mark the students’ completion of the program. The students have also earned the diploma in surgical technology after spending one year in the classroom and learning hands-on at one of a handful of clinical sites.
The program is also designed to prepare students for the exam given by the National Board for Surgical Technology.
“Congratulations to a well deserving class for all the hard work and effort put forth in defining your future,” said Instructor Melissa Oakes. The Class of 2021 will enter the workforce this summer and many students had multiple job offers. Congratulations again from the entire TCAT faculty and staff.
A surgical technologist is a member of the surgical team who works with surgeons and other surgical personnel in delivering patient care before, during and after surgery.
For more information on TCAT’s surgical technology program, visit tcatcrossville.edu or 931-484-7502.
