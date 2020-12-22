A total of 142 students enrolled at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville were recognized for having an “A” average for the fall term. Transcripts reflect scores in three areas including classroom, shop and work ethic.
“We commend our students for their hard work in pursuing studies that will insure a secure and profitable place in the job market. Our curriculum is occupationally focused and the goal of our instructors is to teach until students have mastered the content. After all, we are training students for the workforce. We are very proud of our record of producing well trained graduates to fill the employment needs of the local industrial and business community,” said TCAT President Cliff Wightman.
Fall 2020 A Honor Roll
Administrative Office — Sonja Bors, Kobe Cormier, Mariah Cox, Hannah Del Rossi, Alexis Houston,
Cory Kilby, Amanda Manns, Paola Sanchez, Laura Stone, Madison Watson
Automotive — Justin Shelton
Building Construction — Donald Baker, Joshua Cook, William Cook, James Crowe, Armando Gomez, Roge Gonzalez, Chaney Gooch, Colby Hatfield, Miranda Perales
Collision Repair — Cole Aric, Brian Asberry, Ricardo Casas, Elvis Paiz, Nick Feree
Computer Information — Allen Bowles, Anthony Cross, Daniel DeBord, Kolby Davis, Trenton Davis, Cory Hatcher, Robert Chase Holderman, Bradley Kersey, Gareth Matthews, Shane McCloud, Drake Roberts, Samantha Secrest, LeeAnna Townsend, Dalton Vickery
Cosmetology — Hannah Burdette, Melissa Copeland, Brianna Crabtree, Taylor Crouch, Emily Debord, Emary Dumouchel, Gwen Flynn, Kylian Fuentes, Sally Hendrickson, Cassie Hudgins, Rachel Meaker, Cheyenne Possman, Adora Roysden, Kayla Weller
Diesel Powered Equipment — Forrest Franklin
HVAC & Refrigeration — Dylan Oakes, Daniel Curtis, John Wesley Richards
Industrial Maintenance — Benjamin Broughton, Nathan Dodson, Gatlyn LaRue, Griffin Myers, Andrew Smith, Robert Brown
Machine Tool — Joel Stevens, Jared Holbrook, Daniel Pryor, Ethon Matthews, Stuart Woody, Gavin Threet, Colby Davis, Seth Burgess, Steven Mika
Practical Nursing — Shea Beaty, Kelsey Brock, Rachel Crabtree, Shelby Dalton, Jessica Frantz, Brittany Fults, Chelsey Hall, Destiny Horner, Skylar Lehman, Chelsie Levine, Kaci Maruska, Taylor Newton, Ashley Phillips, Sarah Wattenbarger, Bethany Wilson, Billie Bilbrey, Carrie Ecklar, Alexis Howard, Alva Hubbard, Allee Hudson, Samantha Smith, Jessica Williams, Taylor Adkins, Rachael Cathey, Josie Clark, Megan Cooper, Adison Davidson, Sarah Essex, Itzel Gonzalez, Jacob Hilt, Victoria Osbourne, Keely Ragle, Melory Pachu, Olivia Roberson, Carolyn Sampson, Ashley Sanderson, Hannah Slaven, Jayden Tate, Justin Vickery, Haylyn Walker, Lacey Weaver, Dustin Whittle
Power Sports — Kaylah Anderson, Travis Ashburn, Connor Atkinson, Corey Lecompte, James Lewis, Kevin Mullinax, Dacoda Shelton
Retail, Hospitality & Tourism — Christina Smotherman, Alyssa Taylor
Welding — Jacob Davis, Austin Edmondson, Gabriel Emery, James Garrett, Cooper Pendergrass, Frank Phipps, Andrew Scholl, Zachery Thomas, Tyler Tuttle, Samual Buck, Jared Clark, Juan Caudill, Jacob Hitchcox, Conor Lowe, Hunter Moore, Mathew Phipps, Isaac Randolph
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.