The future workforce of Tennessee was on display at the Virtual State SkillsUSA competitions held in March.
TCAT Crossville students virtually attended the State SkillsUSA Championships and brought home four medals in Carpentry, Robert Luhouse, gold medalist; Nail Care, Cera Jordan, silver medalist; Cosmetology, Emary Dumouchel, silver medalist; and Esthetics, Brianna Crabtree, bronze medalist. Robert Luhouse will advance to the National SkillsUSA Championships in June.
During the competition, students worked virtually against the clock, proving their expertise in occupations such as collision repair, carpentry, welding, HVAC, medical assisting and nursing. All contests are run with the help of industry experts, trade associations and labor organizations, and test competencies are set by professional industry standards.
Students also received many prizes including a Lowe’s gift card. TCAT Crossville also appreciates the local support students were given.
Luhouse said, “I appreciated the opportunity to hone my skills and compete at a state level in SkillsUSA. I am very excited to compete in SkillsUSA Nationals in June. I could not have done it without my instructor, Ricky Smith, and Kara Vanhoy, lead advisor. SkillsUSA has opened up exciting opportunities for me.”
TCAT President Cliff Wightman said, “We are so proud of our students, how well they performed and how well they represented our school. They were competing at a national level and proved they have the excellent skill set to succeed in today’s high demand and high wage jobs.”
SkillsUSA is a nationwide partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA annually serves over 300,000 high school and, college/postsecondary students, and their instructors in technical, skilled and service occupation instructional programs. SkillsUSA chapters are in career and technical high schools, and two- and four-year colleges. Formerly known as the Vocational Industrial Clubs of America Inc. (VICA), SkillsUSA was founded in 1965 as a way to teach students leadership skills to complement their chosen careers. The organization emphasizes respect for the dignity of work, ethics, workmanship, scholarship and safety. For more information about SkillsUSA, please visit tnpsskillsusa.org or SkillsUSA.org. To learn more about TCAT programs visit tcatcrossville.edu.
