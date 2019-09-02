Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Crossville held its 2019 summer graduation ceremony at First United Methodist Church Aug. 19.
About 300 students graduate each year from one of TCAT’s full-time programs.
Graduation from Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville is the end result of many hours of hard work and dedication. Graduates of TCAT often find good jobs with advancement potential.
Many graduates also articulate to community colleges to earn associate degrees or continue their education to earn bachelor degrees. The success rate of TCAT graduates is outstanding, with 80-90 percent enjoying successful careers.
Members of the summer 2019 graduating class include:
Administrative Office Technology — Alyssa Bolin, Shannon Ketron, Misty Massey, Jeannine Schley, Ambreasha Sharp and Rosa Sherrill
Automotive Technology — James Mills
Building Construction Technology — Billy Hamby
Computer Information — Marcus Pugh
Collision Repair Technology — Jennifer Evon
Diesel Powered Equipment — Michael Davis, Jordan Gluff, Dylan Holland and Nicholas York
Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning & Refrigeration — Eric Masood, Shawn Sexton, Zachary Welch and Ron Williams
Industrial Maintenance — Ronnie Bilbrey, Alan Hicks and Zachary Hull
Machine Tool Technology — Colt Blankenship
Practical Nursing — Shelby Addison, Ashley Alderman, Josephine Ardziejewski, Kayla Beaver, Laci Blank, Ashley Blankenship, Savannah Breland, Madison Broome, Dustin Burgess, Shelby Burtrum, Rebecca Day, Karrissa Graczyk, Kristin Graczyk, Ashley Herbert, Breanna Kerley, Catherine Lawrence, Cassy Lee, Ashton Rainey, Sarah Rich, Sierria Robinson, Kella Sherrell, Mia Simmons, Sherry Stambaugh, Kanetta Williamson and Kaitee Wooden.
