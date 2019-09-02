TCAT Graduation.jpg

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville held the 2019 summer graduation Aug. 19 at First United Methodist Church.

About 300 students graduate each year from one of TCAT’s full-time programs. 

Graduation from Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville is the end result of many hours of hard work and dedication. Graduates of TCAT often find good jobs with advancement potential. 

Many graduates also articulate to community colleges to earn associate degrees or continue their education to earn bachelor degrees. The success rate of TCAT graduates is outstanding, with 80-90 percent enjoying successful careers.

Members of the summer 2019 graduating class include:

Administrative Office Technology — Alyssa Bolin, Shannon Ketron, Misty Massey, Jeannine Schley,  Ambreasha Sharp and Rosa Sherrill

Automotive Technology — James Mills 

Building Construction Technology — Billy Hamby

Computer Information — Marcus Pugh 

Collision Repair Technology — Jennifer Evon

Diesel Powered Equipment — Michael Davis, Jordan Gluff, Dylan Holland and Nicholas York

Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning & Refrigeration — Eric Masood, Shawn Sexton, Zachary Welch and Ron Williams

Industrial Maintenance — Ronnie Bilbrey, Alan Hicks and Zachary Hull

Machine Tool Technology — Colt Blankenship

Practical Nursing —  Shelby Addison, Ashley Alderman, Josephine Ardziejewski, Kayla Beaver, Laci Blank, Ashley Blankenship, Savannah Breland, Madison Broome, Dustin Burgess, Shelby Burtrum, Rebecca Day, Karrissa Graczyk, Kristin Graczyk, Ashley Herbert, Breanna Kerley, Catherine Lawrence, Cassy Lee, Ashton Rainey, Sarah Rich, Sierria Robinson, Kella Sherrell, Mia Simmons, Sherry Stambaugh, Kanetta Williamson and Kaitee Wooden.

