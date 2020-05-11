Graduation from Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Crossville is the end result of many hours of hard work and dedication.
Congratulations to the Class of 2020. Spring graduates include:
Administrative Office — Daniel DeBord, Faith Swenson and Sheri Wolverton.
Automotive Technology — Austin Akers, Cody Beaman and Bradley Blose.
Building Construction — Devin Rhodes.
Collision Repair — Renae Smith.
Cosmetology — Caitlin Barnes, Breanne Burnett, Holly Davis, Emily Jenkins, Kirsten Kontour, Rachel Polson, Megan Rivera, Brooke Stafford, LeEllen Strong and Ashley Worley.
Diesel-Powered Equipment — Dylan Gifford, Chaise Farley, Ethan Newport, Levi Phillips, Alex Pierce and Peyton Sharp.
Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning — John Podrecca and Dan Hicks.
Industrial Maintenance and Electrical Systems — Wesley Miller and Christopher Whited.
Practical Nursing — Shannon Banks, Stacia Knight and Kasie Williams.
Surgical Technology — Apolonia Todd.
Welding — Brian Bice, Gabriel Caldwell, Brittany Cox, Lauren Cox, Trey Franklin, Taylor Fowler, Thomas Hale, David Haley, Steven Huddleston, Lane Hutcheson, Steven Loden and Mason Wooden.
About 300 students graduate each year from one of TCAT’s full-time programs. The graduates of TCAT are hired for good jobs with potential for advancement.
Many graduates also articulate to community colleges to earn associates degrees or continue their education to earn bachelor’s degrees. Eighty to 90% of TCAT graduates enjoy successful careers.
