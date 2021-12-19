Stone Memorial High School senior Teagan Sullivan has been named the Fairfield Glade Lions Club October Student of the Month.
Sullivan was selected by her school counselor, Andrea Simmons, to take part in the Fairfield Glade Lions monthly program. Lions Club Co-Chairs Bill and Mary Green named Teagan Student of the Month, along with her corporate partner, Fields and Tollett.
Students are selected to participate in the Lions program because of good grades and involvement in school and other activities during their four years in high school.
Sullivan is an active member of many school activities including the SMHS girl’s bowling team, Future Business Leaders of America, Art Club, SMHS softball team, and a tutor.
She is involved in numerous other activities and organizations including Governor’s School of Business Innovation & Technology at Tennessee Tech University and the SCOPE Leadership Conference.
She has been a volunteer on a mission trip to Costa Rica, and volunteers for the Foster Adaptive Parent Association.
She also works at Starbucks.
Sullivan’s hobbies include painting, reading, horticulture, bowling, creative writing, baking, making coffee beverages and supporting community businesses.
Sullivan plans to major in business at Middle Tennessee State University. She would like to start her own coffee shop business.
Sullivan is another example of a student who has taken advantage of getting involved in school activities during her four years in high school. Fields and Tollett and the entire membership of the Fairfield Glade Lions Club wish her much success in her future goals.
Sullivan and her parents will be invited to attend a Fairfield Glade Lions Dinner meeting in April 2022 with all Students of the Month.
The students will be introduced and receive a special plaque with their name and special month printed on it.
