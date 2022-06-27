Nick Sturgill, a cosmetology student from Cumberland County, has been honored as the 2022 Spring Student of the Term at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville.
Each term an outstanding student is selected to represent each full-time program taught at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville. These students are selected by their instructors to represent their class as a Student of Merit. The instructors consider grades, work ethics and extracurricular activities when choosing their program’s student representatives. These names are reviewed and a TCAT Student of the Term is chosen.
The winner receives a scholarship provided by the TCAT General Advisory Council.
According to cosmetology instructor, Katina Elmore “Nick is an excellent student who is always ready to help his classmates. He is always ready to learn and spends all of his extra time shadowing in the field going to hair/barber shows. Nick wants to promote the cosmetology program! He is going around campus promoting the program getting other students to come in for haircuts. He has spoken to the high school students in the county letting students know that the program is not just for girls. Nick is a pure example of what the student of the term represents.”
Additional Student of Term Nominees Spring 2022:
Administrative Office Technology: Zoe Wall
Automotive Technology: Kendall Foster
Collision Repair: Cohen Langley
Computer Information Technology: Bradley Kersey
Cosmetology: Nick Sturgill (Winner)
Diesel Power Equipment: John Thomas
Heating, Vent, & Air Conditioning: Elijah Tollett
Industrial Maintenance: Christian Thompson
Industrial Maintenance Modified: Coleman Baker
Machine Tool Technology: Ethan Walling
Power Sports: Shawn Adams Krank
Practical Nursing 1: Chelsey Jarreau
Practical Nursing 2: Jessica Hunsucker
Practical Nursing 3: Matthew Bianconi
Surgical Technology: Brittany Sendejo
Welding Technology Day: Kyle Carroll
Welding Modified: Chad Lambie
