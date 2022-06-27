Nick Sturgill, a cosmetology student from Cumberland County, has been honored as the 2022 Spring Student of the Term at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville.

Each term an outstanding student is selected to represent each full-time program taught at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville. These students are selected by their instructors to represent their class as a Student of Merit. The instructors consider grades, work ethics and extracurricular activities when choosing their program’s student representatives. These names are reviewed and a TCAT Student of the Term is chosen. 

The winner receives a scholarship provided by the TCAT General Advisory Council.

According to cosmetology instructor, Katina Elmore “Nick is an excellent student who is always ready to help his classmates. He is always ready to learn and spends all of his extra time shadowing in the field going to hair/barber shows. Nick wants to promote the cosmetology program! He is going around campus promoting the program getting other students to come in for haircuts. He has spoken to the high school students in the county letting students know that the program is not just for girls. Nick is a pure example of what the student of the term represents.”

Additional Student of Term Nominees Spring 2022: 

Administrative Office Technology: Zoe Wall

Automotive Technology: Kendall Foster

Collision Repair: Cohen Langley

Computer Information Technology: Bradley Kersey

Cosmetology: Nick Sturgill (Winner)

Diesel Power Equipment: John Thomas

Heating, Vent, & Air Conditioning: Elijah Tollett

Industrial Maintenance: Christian Thompson

Industrial Maintenance Modified: Coleman Baker

Machine Tool Technology: Ethan Walling

Power Sports: Shawn Adams Krank

Practical Nursing 1: Chelsey Jarreau

Practical Nursing 2: Jessica Hunsucker

Practical Nursing 3: Matthew Bianconi

Surgical Technology: Brittany Sendejo

Welding Technology Day: Kyle Carroll

Welding Modified: Chad Lambie

