Students, teachers and parents alike gathered at the Cumberland County High School library in order to award students with scholarships for their aviation program.
“This program has gotten the attention of everybody across the state of Tennessee,” said Scott Maddox, the school system’s director of Career and Technical Education.
“With the Innovative Grants that are coming up for this next round, we got a lot of phone calls from different systems wondering what we are doing,” Maddox continued.
The students who received scholarships were Julian Hancock, Bishop Higgins, Kelly McCartt, Isaac Miller, Brandon Neal, Jake Rhea, and Luke Smith. The students also received flight kits that contain all of their necessary study material for flight training.
This was the third round of scholarships given out to students since the school district received the Innovative High School Models Grant from the Tennessee Department of Education in May 2021. An estimated $974,100 was rewarded to Cumberland County Schools.
As the grant went into effect, the school district had to look at where there were gaps in the workforce in order to come up with an innovative concept for teaching students necessary skills to fill these workforce gaps.
Thus, the extreme shortage of pilots at the time combined with Cumberland County’s rich history in aviation led to the idea of an aviation program. The school district partnered with Azure Flight Support in order to provide a career path for students who would not normally have the financial resources to enroll in flight school.
“There’s a history of aviation in this county that we’re very proud of, and this opportunity for the students is up to $15,000 per student,”Maddox said.
The scholarships awarded to the students takes care of the cost of all in-air flights and ground school with instructors needed in order for the students to obtain their private pilot’s license, instrument rating and commercial pilot’s license.
According to Maddox, airlines tend to look for employees who have all three of these.
However, the Innovative High School Models Grant will be ending July 1, 2023.
“These students have a lot of work to do between now and July 1,” Maddox said. “We’ve got another round of Innovative Grants that we have available to us, and we’re going to be looking at some sustainability within that grant, but nothing’s guaranteed.”
Maddox said the aviation program had the opportunity to present their material to the Tennessee Aviation Association last spring. The program will also be presented Collegiant Aviation Association in Colorado Springs on Oct. 7.
“Our goal initially was to license 45 students. We’re not sure if we’re going to hit that mark because it’s a growing process,” Maddox said.
Maddox also noted that when the grant was initially written, the estimated cost per student was between $10,000-$12,000. Since then, inflation has spiked this estimate to around $15,000.
“So, guys and ladies, get in there and work before it goes up again. Let’s get as much training done as we can,” Maddox said to the students.
Director of Schools William Stepp announced during the ceremony that innovative programs like these are a priority in the county, and that his goal is to have career exploration classes at even earlier stages in children’s education.
Also present at the ceremony was Mike Carter from Azure Flight Support, the company that runs the Crossville Memorial Airport and its flight school.
“This program — you really don’t understand the cutting edge that it’s on. There’s nothing like this at most high schools,” Carter said.
“To have a program of this nature at your school; it is just phenomenal.“
