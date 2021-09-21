A total of 134 students enrolled at Tennessee College of Applied Technology Crossville were recognized for having an “A” average for the summer term. Transcripts reflect scores in three areas including classroom, shop and work ethic.
“We commend our students for their hard work in pursuing studies that will insure a secure and profitable place in the job market. Our curriculum is occupationally focused and the goal of our instructors is to teach until students have mastered the content. After all, we are training students for the workforce. We are very proud of our record of producing well trained graduates to fill the employment needs of the local industrial and business community,” said TCAT President Cliff Wightman.
Summer 2021 honors include:
Administrative Office — Sonja Bors, Sarah Boyd, Mariah Cansdale, Miranda Clark, Kayla Gray, Alexis Houston, Breanna Monday, Paola Sanchez, Justice Sharp, Heather Spray and Carolyn Zawadzski.
Automotive — Ethan Davis.
Building Construction — Anthony Armstrong, Patrick Brendel, Dylan Frady, Carlos Pineda, Billy Hamby, Miranda Perales, Donald Baker, Joshua Cook, William Cook, Armando Gomez, Roge Gonzales, Chaney Gooch, Colby Hatfield and Robert Luhouse.
Collision Repair — Jeffrey Aric, Bryan Asberry, Ricardo Casa, Daniel Crawford, Elvis Paiz and Alex Ritter.
Computer Information — Allen Bowles, Trenton Davis, Kolby Davis, Daniel Debord, Bradley Kersey, Gareth Matthews, Sean Miller, Justin Schneidewind, LeeAnna Townsend, Bryton Underwood, Caleb Webb and Samantha Seacrest.
Cosmetology — Tori Allred, Alyssa Berry, Hannah Burns, Melissa Copeland, Taylor Crouch, Emily Debord, Erica Hale, Victoria Saninocencio and Kelly Young.
Diesel Powered Equipment — Dillion Marsh.
HVAC & Refrigeration — Mark Morris.
Industrial Maintenance & Electrical Systems — Amanda Burnham, Nathan Dodson, Garrett Pierce, Andrew Pollard, Ronnie Savage, Andrew Smith, Christian Thompson, Cameron Hamlet and Nick Taylor.
Machine Tool — Ethan Matthews, Daniel Pryor, Jared Holbrook, Anthony Reagan, Gavin Threet, Seth Burgess, Jody Spray, Chad Velong and Colby Davis.
Masonry — Jonathan Qualls.
Practical Nursing — Carrie Boston, Johnny Wilson, Sean Duggan, Whitney Aric, Chelsea Baker, Shelly Baker, Jacqueline Coffey, Taylor Cravens, Andrea Dangler, Madison Graham, Leara Henry, Darrel Lawson, Bethany Price, Sara Shelton, Aaron White, Taylor Williford, Taylor Adkins, Racheal Cathey, Josie Clark, Sarah Essex, Itzel Gonzalez, Hayley Murphy, Victoria Osborne, Keely Ragle, Olivia Roberson, Melory Rick, Ashley Wilson, Hannah Slaven, Lacey Weaver, Jayden Tate, Justin Vickery, Haylyn Walker and Dustin Whittle.
Power Sports — Connor Atkinson, James Engle, James Lewis and Kevin Mullinax.
Retail, Hospitality, & Tourism — Bonnie Winningham.
Surgical Technology — Kelsey McCarter, Bonnie Reed and Brittany Sendejo.
Welding — Kyle Carroll, Tucker Christopher, Jayden Lucero, Sarah Martin, Ethan Patterson, Matthew Phipps, Kenneth Pruitt Jr., Johanthan Thoma, Trevor Tumbarello, Jacob Davis, Gabriel Emery, Sabastin Highman, Trace Pittman, William Stamps Hale, Adrian Tays, Jeremy Wallace and Nathan Wright.
