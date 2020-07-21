More than 800 students received diplomas and will be recognized as Harding University graduates during a virtual ceremony on Aug. 15.
Graduates include students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and the Honors College.
Jaret Johnson of Crossville received a Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Kayde McCartney of Crossville received a Bachelor of Social Work in social work.
Kyndell Tabor of Crossville received a Bachelor of Science in family life education.
Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy, AR. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, it is the largest private university in the state. Harding’s student body is made up of students representing 49 states and 55 nations and territories. The University offers more than 100 undergraduate majors, graduate and professional degrees at the master’s, specialist and doctoral level as well as numerous international study offerings including locations in Australia, Latin America, England, France, Greece, Italy and Zambia. Visit harding.edu for more.
