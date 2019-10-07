Cumberland County High School recently held their kick-off event for the start of their SADD Club. SADD, which stands for Students Against Destructive Decisions, is a national program that aims to empower students to successfully confront the risks and pressures they are challenged with daily. SADD also wants to encourage a community that fosters confidence through continued leadership development. The CCHS SADD Club will aim to provide a sense of belonging to students, as well as promote leadership, advocacy skills and resiliency. According to the CCHS SADD Club sponsor, Coach Radhika Miller, “We want to empower young people to make positive life decisions that will carry them through life.” CCHS SADD Club will continue to meet and hold events throughout the school year.
