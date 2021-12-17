At the recent Stone Elementary School Veterans Day program, three students were awarded cash prizes for writing essays on patriotism.
This event is sponsored by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars and Crab Orchard Veterans of Foreign Wars. Students in grades 6-8 are eligible to participate.
This year the students were ask to write an essay called “How Can I Be a Good American?” The National VFW and Crab Orchard VFW have sponsored this event for decades and are proud of the students’ participation and the help from the school’s teachers.
Placing third was Emma Lynch, second was Sawyer Hawes and first place was Nicolo Azzani.
The Crab Orchard VFW meets at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month in Crab Orchard City Hall. Anyone wishing to join is asked to attend the meeting.
