The first Martin D. Gibson Scholarship was presented at the Cumberland County Community Chorus spring concert to Olivia Gunderson from Stone Memorial High School.
Gunderson, a gifted and talented pianist and singer, played Chopin’s challenging Ballade No. 4 in F Minor for her audition.
She plans to attend the University of Utah to study music and business and put those two things together to create a fulfilling career.
The Martin D. Gibson Scholarship was established by the chorus in 2021 in memory of the former director who died in a tragic car crash one year ago.
Gibson was a talented musician, performer, educator, conductor, composer, arranger and producer who was well loved in the community. He dedicated much of his personal time and all of his professional career to music.
Founded in 1988, the Cumberland County Community Chorus is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to sharing the joy of quality choral music.
Membership is open to those in the community with or without previous choral experience, who have a love of choral music and will dedicate the time to attend rehearsals and practice on their own.
New applicants are auditioned by the director prior to the beginning of each season.
Concerts are free, but donations and sponsorships are appreciated and accepted.
The bulk of the monies collected from donations and membership dues goes to scholarships awarded each year to students pursuing a major or minor in a music-related field.
Visit cumberlandcountycommunitychorus.org for more information.
