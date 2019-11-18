Stone Memorial FFA had four students receive their American FFA Degree at the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo on Nov. 2. These students were among the top 2% of all National FFA members across the nation. With membership reaching 700,170 members nationwide, receiving this degree is a great honor. Stone Memorial FFA is proud of these four members and their work while at Stone Memorial and the work they have put in since graduation to receive their American FFA Degree. The members who receive this honor were Hailey Norris, Steven Douglas, Jarod DeBord and Austin Wattenbarger.
Current Stone Memorial students attended the 92nd National FFA Convention and Expo during the week of Halloween, learning about different sectors of the agriculture industry and meeting professionals within the industry. There were over 100 exhibitors in the career expo. Students also had the opportunity to meet with college students and representatives from universities around the nation, representing over 70 different colleges. Students toured the National FFA Center to learn more about the rich history of the organization. They also toured the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, to learn more about the Power, Structural, and Technical Systems career pathway.
