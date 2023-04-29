On March 19-22, 22 Stone FFA members along with three advisors attended the 95th Tennessee State FFA Convention and Expo where they competed in competitions, received state awards and networked with other chapters from across the state of Tennessee.
These students had the opportunity to attend sessions where they heard from sponsors and supporters of the FFA including Tennessee Farmers Cooperative and Tennessee Farm Bureau. In the expo center students got to speak with colleges and employers offering agricultural job opportunities. This convention established connections between students and leaders within the industry.
Students competed in several contests including Meat Evaluation, Food Science, Milk Quality and Products, Quiz Bowl and Agriscience Fair.
FFA members left the 95th Tennessee FFA Convention inspired to bring a positive impact back to their homes and communities. They are now working hard to make this next school year the best yet. Tennessee FFA provided a great opportunity to learn about agriculture, meet new people, and compete in contest.
The members and advisors in attendance included Chris Burris, Macy Kilgore, Leilah Crawford, Kaiden Lutterll, Peyton Presley, Brayden Webb, Rylee Robinson, Bryce Stover, Bo Wattenbarger, Kendra Grayson, Kieth Cole, Maddie Shaw, Chelsea Phillips, Laurel Ann Crawford, Lydia Parsons, Emily Grayson, Sophia Johns, Lillie Illes, Allie Stover, Brody Lowe, Bella Moore, Ivy Sherill, Emily Griffis and Hunter Helton.
