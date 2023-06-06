Cumberland County Farm Bureau Women recently held an essay contest for countywide fifth-grade students as part of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee’s statewide contest.
The first-place winner is Lyla Potter this year. Placing in second was Om Patel, and third place went to Ansh Patel.
All three winners are from Stone Elementary.
The contest theme was “Why is Agriculture Important?”
This contest theme was intended to give students the opportunity to tell why they feel agriculture is important while displaying their language standards and writing skills.
The judging criteria included content and accuracy of information (50%), originality of thought (20%), clarity of expression (20%) and correct use of grammar, spelling and punctuation (10%).
Potter’s winning essay was submitted to the Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee’s State Contest.
The Cumberland County FBW appreciate all the students who participated in the contest as well as all the school staff who assisted with the contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.