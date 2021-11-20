October was full of celebrations at Stone Elementary. The school was able to host their Fall Festival and they had their first Positive Behavior Supports (PBS) reward field trips. They also had their first nine weeks’ awards program and led the Pledge of Allegiance at a BOE meeting.
A record number of families attended the Fall Festival. It was a sorely missed event in 2020. Teachers set up carnival-type games and food booths. PTO had an information table for parents who were interested in joining. School clubs also took the opportunity to raise funds for their groups by offering more fun activities. Pie-A-Teacher was very popular and the teachers who volunteered to participate were good sports. Great memories were made and everyone looks forward to continuing this tradition.
PBS reward field trips took many of Stone’s students on adventures outside of the school building. Pre-K through fourth-graders who had earned the trip with good behavior all nine weeks spent the day at local parks. Fifth- and sixth-graders went to Amazing Acres in Sparta and enjoyed the pumpkin patch and hayride. Seventh- and eighth-graders played mini-golf and laser tag at Chuckles, then enjoyed free time outside at school.
Students have had much success in the classroom the first nine weeks and the school recognized perfect attendance, honor roll, and special area awards with each grade level during a program on Oct. 26.
Two Stone Elementary students led the Pledge of Allegiance at the October Board of Education meeting on Oct. 28. Grove Stephens and Jennifer Lopez represented the student body exceptionally well and everyone is so proud of them for being school leaders at Stone.
