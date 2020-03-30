The Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts (TACD) recently honored Allison Stephens for her winning poster at their annual convention in Franklin.
Each year the Cumberland County Soil Conservation District hosts a county Soil and Water Stewardship Poster Contest for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. All county first-place posters are submitted to the state poster contest.
This year’s poster contest theme was “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper” which had to be incorporated into the posters submitted for the contest. Students expressed the importance of soil to our everyday lives.
Allison Stephens, a second-grade student at Brown Elementary, won the county second/third grade category in the TACD State Poster Contest. She received a certificate and cash prize.
