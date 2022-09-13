Cumberland County High School hosted a member of the Tennessee Department of Education shortly after the start of the new school year, offering a look at its recently revitalized aviation program and other Career and Technical Education programs.
TDOE’s chief statewide support officer Meghan McLeroy was led on the tour by four members of the school’s FFA: Lexi Christian, Isabella Cross, Braxton Davis and Jacob Atkinson.
During the tour, McLeroy was introduced to the aviation program’s students and their teacher, Jon Hall. Hall explained that Cumberland County has a history in the field of aviation, and invited one of his students to recount this history.
BreOnna Inman, the first student at CCHS to receive her private pilot’s license, explained to McLeroy that Crossville is the home of the Stone family, who founded Trade-A-Plane. Inman described Trade-A-Plane as being like “LSN for airplanes and parts of airplanes.” The Stone family donated the land used to build Stone Elementary and Stone Memorial High School.
Cumberland County High School’s mascot has been a jet since the school opened in the fall of 1962, and the school received their first jet in 1963 on a loan from the government, named Miss Nettie. The jet was named after Nettie Stevens, a cheerleader who asked Sen. Albert Gore Sr. during a visit about funding for a jet. Since then, the jet has been remodeled and refurbished. Later, the school received another jet that was painted to look like a Blue Angel jet.
In May 2021, TDOE awarded $30 million in grants to 21 school districts as part of the Tennessee Innovative High School Models program, with $974,100 rewarded to Cumberland County Schools to provide a flight training curriculum for students and instructors.
Hall suggested McLeroy try out one of the flight simulators in the classroom, named the Red Bird. With Inman’s instruction, McLeroy was given a brief simulation of a flight, learning the anatomy of the inside of the plane and how to control it.
“The really cool thing about the Red Bird is I can control everything from my phone; it’s got its own Wi-Fi signal. While the students are training, I can fail the engine, I can change the weather, everything,” Hall said as he explained the simulator to McLeroy.
The FFA students showed McLeroy other aspects of their school’s various Career & Technical program classes, such as consumer sciences and the greenhouses before the tour’s end.
Originally, the visit was planned for Penny Schwinn, Tennessee’s education commissioner, but Schwinn had to cancel due to Gov. Bill Lee needing her in Nashville that day. McLeroy expressed at the end of her visit that Schwinn will be disappointed about canceling the visit, as she found the tour exciting.
