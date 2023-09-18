The Cumberland County Community Band’s Support The ARTS program — or, STARTS — recently presented checks totaling $2,865 to five Cumberland County Schools fine arts teachers.
The teachers had requested supplemental funding for their classrooms. STARTS encourages fine art teachers to submit requests for funds to purchase supplies, to repair or purchase equipment and to improve or provide fine arts experiences for students in or outside the classroom.
Previously, at the Aug. 3 “Fine Arts Teachers Appreciation Luncheon,” STARTS made surprise presentations of $100 “back-to-school” checks to each of the Cumberland County Schools’ 26 art, band, chorus, classroom music and drama teachers.
STARTS is under the oversight of the Cumberland County Community Band’s Board of Directors and is funded by donations from individuals and organizations and by grants from local and regional sources. Two major donors to STARTS are the Volunteer Energy Cooperative’s VEC CustomersShare Grant Fund and the Middle Tennessee Natural Gas Project HomeTown Help Grant Fund. Since 2018, STARTS has received a combined total of $39,404 from these two funds. Both grants are funded by customers who “round up to the next dollar” when paying their monthly utility bills. hese extra pennies voluntarily paid by customers each month add up to many dollars that are shared with schools and other non profits like STARTS.
STARTS is extremely grateful for the support received from these two grant funds and we encourage gas and electric company customers to support STARTS and other deserving community programs by “rounding-up-to-the-next-dollar” each month when paying your gas and electric bills.
