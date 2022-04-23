At the beginning of this school year, Ethan Tipton, Stone Memorial High School band director, became aware a number of SMHS students had never played in a school band and were now interested in learning to play an instrument.
Beginning band was added to the class schedule and offered as a class for the first time this school year.
Many of these students will be playing in next year’s SMHS marching and concert bands.
STARTS (SupportTheARTS) is an educational outreach program of the Cumberland County Community Band and supports art, band, chorus, classroom music and drama programs in nine elementary schools and two high schools in the Cumberland County School System.
STARTS is funded by donations from individuals, organizations and regional grant sources.
The Cumberland County Community Band is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations to STARTS are tax deductible.
Individuals and organizations wishing to donate to STARTS may send donations to STARTS, Cumberland County Community Band, P.O. Box 1624, Crossville, TN 38555.
