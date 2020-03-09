The Cumberland County School System’s special education department will hold a special services open house March 17 from 3-6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Parents are invited to learn about Response to Intervention and Instruction, Tennessee Early Intervention System, Career and Technical Education, speech therapy, behavior support and the transition academy.
Vendors from the community will include the Visually Impaired Support Group of Cumberland County, the Lions Club, Vocational Rehab, The ARC of Cumberland County, Special Olympics and Structured Athletics of Cumberland County, Hilltoppers, Tennessee Health Department and more.
For more information, call 484-3301.
