South Cumberland Elementary announces its honor rolls for the third nine-weeks’ grading period.
A HONOR ROLL
Fourth Grade — Realynn Dyer, Hudson Lanzilotta, Keira Pauley, Tanner Pauley, Ben Colvard and Ben Cooper.
Fifth Grade — Dani Hassler, Emma Selby, Ragan Snyder, Kipton Wyatt and Jayden Young.
Seventh Grade — Michael Cox, Alex Johnson, Tyler Phillips, Rhys Davenport and Tiffany Armes.
Eighth Grade — Sarah Clark, Linsey Colton, Camryn Cook, Connor Hankins, Kortney Headrick, Jayden Myers, Jazlynn Snyder and Spencer Webb.
A & B HONOR ROLL
Fourth Grade — Wes Boston, Matthew Brabyn, Vada Burnett, Braxten Caldwell, John Clark, Dilana Clouse, Aubrey Conner, Luke Colvard, Lawson Dunaway, Tre Heimsoth, Kitty Kilburn, Harley Marsh, Colyer Myers, Stevie Paradis, Addison Rupe, Sadie Swafford, Braxton Wilson, Landry Dunaway, Brylee Farr, Isaac Lawson, Isabelle Loshbough, Raymond Sampson, Arial Thomas and Alyssa Wilson.
Fifth Grade — Jocelynne Abel, Victoria Alvarez, Mason Caruthers, Ellie Colvard, Hunter DeMarcus, Kaden Ellis, Max Guinn, Carter Hennessee, Ethan Kemmer, Henry Livers, Hannah Parrent, Christa Mongomery, Jaleeya Mosby, Corben Tabor and Isaac Wyatt.
Sixth Grade — Ashton Burdick, Ruthie Clark, Graham Davidson, Beau Dishman, Myra Elliott, Allison Rodriguez, Olivia Torrelli, Lexis Walton, Ivy Watson, Madison Woody, Daxton Hurley, Ethan Gee, Haylee Hollingsworth, Lilly Lewis, Zach McMurray, Grayson O’Neal, Alyssa Parker, Matthew Tellez Navarro and Leah Thompson.
Seventh Grade — Ocean Brindisi, Darbie Hurley, Paysley Johnson, Asa Cullity, Geo Lopez, Brooke Norris, Caleb Sumner, Braden Bessent, Eli Davis, Marly Elliott and Braden Turner.
Eighth Grade — Madison Brewer, Kelsey Lay, Haylee Pugh, Autumn Sands, Richard Abel, Zander Brooks, Macy Dishman, Anderson Hassler, Jaxon Houston, Liliana Lopez, Ryder Myers, James Queen, Gage Smith, Nathan Ward, Carlee Williams and Mallaree Woodard.
