The Crossville Noon Rotary Club has recently completed its annual Character Essay Project in partnership with Cumberland County Schools.
The fourth-graders are asked to write a one-page paper or essay on one of the topics of the 4-Way Test and how it relates to them.
The third-place winner at each school received a $15 gift card, the second-place winner at each school received a $25 gift card and the first-place winner at each school received a brand new bicycle.
With nearly 400 submissions, 2019 marks the most well participated contest in the club’s recent history.
For more information about the Crossville Noon Rotary Club visit their website at www.crossvillerotary.org and follow them on Facebook.
Over the coming weeks, the Chronicle will be publishing photos of the essay winners, along with the first-place winning entry from each participating school.
A Good Friend
By Emma Selby
South Cumberland
My best friend and I have been friends since second grade. The reason why we have been friends for so long is because we both know that each other is honest, fair, and last but not least beneficial. The one thing I like most about my friend, Ellie, is that if I am struggling she will always help me. Another reason why we are such good friends is also because she is on the school cheer team with me!
One way I like to help people is by helping someone when they are in a rough time, and that is exactly what Ellie does for me. I have made a lot of friends through the past few years. I made those friends just by being there for them. I also pick out my friends very wisely, a good friend is there for each other and is fair. My favorite part of being a friends is that you always have somebody to help you and some one that you can count on. Only if they are a good friend.
One day, my class was in the gym. Ellie and I made an agreement that we would play alien tag at recess. I was so excited once it was recess because I would be able to play alien tag. We got outside and Ellie was playing with Amelia. I walked over to her and asked, “Why aren’t you playing with me?” She said, “Amelia asked me to play with her so I did.”
When she told me that I ran to the swings with emotion. I feel that if you make a deal with someone you should do it. At the end of recess Ellie walked over and said sorry she said that she didn’t want to make Amelia sad so she played with her. The next day, Ellie, Amelia and I were all playing alien tag. We are all now friends. In my opinion all friends should be happy together. One little thing can tear someone down.
