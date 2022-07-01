Cumberland County High School senior Sophia Sojka has been selected as Fleet Reserve Association Branch 294’s 2022 scholarship award recipient.
Sojka was awarded with a certificate of recognition and $1,000 scholarship check, which will be forwarded to the University of Tennessee.
Sojka graduated summa cum lade with a 33 ACT score and a 4.33 GPA. She was on the A honor roll from 2019-’22 and the A honor roll from 2018-’19 while attending Stone Memorial High School.
Her studies include medical therapeutics, honors cardiovascular services, anatomy and physiology, pharmacological science, Arts I & II combined with general education courses.
She was a Beta Club member from 2019-’22.
In 2021, she was a participant in the American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State program that empowers young women to become civic-minded citizens.
Sojka intends to graduate the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a biology degree and to continue her education with the ultimate goal of becoming a doctor specializing in pediatric medicine.
She enjoys playing the piano, painting, baking, playing volleyball and supporting her community.
Her desire to achieve is directly attributed to her mother who she states was “her inspiration and role model.” Fleet Reserve Branch 294 extends a hearty congratulations and wishes her much success as she faces the world of the future.
