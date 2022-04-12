Stone Memorial High School student Tina Tung placed first with her senior individual paper, “Black Lives Matter: The Diplomatic Sanitation Workers’ Strike of Memphis, Tennessee,” in the 22nd annual East Tennessee History Day Regional Competition.
Winners were announced via Zoom on Saturday, March 5. This year’s virtual event featured 178 students and 95 projects. Grades 6-12 participated at the regional level from 13 schools in seven counties.
“Everyone knows about Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, but I learned why he was in Memphis,” said Tung, a SMHS junior. “It also felt relevant to recent events with the Black Lives Matter movement.”
She spent about a month conducting research for the paper.
First- and second-place winners, with third-place winners serving as alternates, advanced to the state competition, Tennessee History Day.
Regional competition co-sponsors, the East Tennessee Historical Society and the University of Tennessee’s Department of History, congratulate and commend these students and their teachers on their hard work and success.
“We are incredibly proud of our East Tennessee students who continue to go above and beyond with their research and dedication,” stated Lisa Oakley, ETHS curator of education and ETHD regional coordinator.
“Our ETHD projects consistently win top honors at the state competition and always represent East Tennesseans well at the national level.”
Traditionally, around 3,500 students compete at the school level in the East Tennessee Region.
An estimated 750,000 students nationally compete in their schools.
National History Day is a leading program for history education. This year’s annual theme was “Debate and Diplomacy in History.”
Students select a topic related to the theme and then choose to present their research via a website, documentary, paper, exhibit or performance.
Through research and interpreting their findings into a sound argument, these middle and high school students learn the priceless skills of a historian — critical thinking, research and the value of primary sour-ces.
Established in 1834, the East Tennessee Historical Society is widely acknowledged as one of the most active history organizations in the state and enjoys a national reputation for excellence in programming and education.
For nearly 200 years, the East Tennessee Historical Society has been helping East Tennesseans hold on to our unique heritage — recording the events, collecting the artifacts and saving the stories that comprise the history we all share.
