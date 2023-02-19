The Stone Memorial High School FFA chapter congratulates three of its members for earning the Tennessee FFA State Degree.
Allie Stover, Hunter Helton and Sophia Johns have earned the highest honor Tennessee FFA can bestow upon a member.
The members must meet the following requirements to receive the degree:
• Have been an active FFA member for at least two years.
• Have completed at least two years of systematic school instruction in agricultural education.
• Have earned and productively invested at least $1,000, or have worked at least 300 hours outside of scheduled class time through a Supervised Agricultural Experience.
• Demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10
parliamentary law procedures.
• Gave a six-minute speech on a topic relating to agriculture or FFA.
• Served as an FFA officer, committee chair or committee member.
• Have a satisfactory academic record.
• Participated in at least five different FFA activities above the chapter level.
• Complete at least 25 hours of community service.
FFA is a dynamic youth organization that changes lives and prepares members for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.
FFA develops members’ potential and helps them discover their talent through hands-on experiences, which give members the tools to achieve real-world success.
Members are future chemists, veterinarians, government officials, entrepreneurs, bankers, international business leaders, teachers and premier professionals in many career fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.