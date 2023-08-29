Stone Memorial High School English teacher Eleni Fragopoulos shared her Greek heritage with a travel group of 16 current students, recent graduates and alumni during the summer.
“This summer began with a trip to the place I call a second home since my father is Greek and I lived my younger years in the beautiful city of Thessaloniki,” said Fragopoulos.
The group was joined by some parents and others from the Cookeville area and relatives of some of the travelers, bringing the group to 47 people.
“There is nothing better than traveling the world to see where the history we study took place,” Fragopoulos said. “Whether you are interested in a particular country’s art, religion, architecture or culture, the best way to understand and experience what you have heard or learned is by walking the streets, eating the food and being surrounded by members of that society. And I know how special it is.”
Fragopoulos hopes the trip is the start of a tradition, following in the footsteps of her mother, Peggy, who shared the world with others for 50 years.
The group visited the Acropolis in Athens, the Oracle of Delphi, the monasteries of Meteora, the home of the Olympics in Olympia, and a cruise to five islands including Mykonos with its beautiful windmills and Santorini built at the top of volcanic cliffs painted white with blue tops to reflect the sun.
Food was a hot topic daily.
“even though we concentrated on the traditional landmarks, we always seemed to run across magical moments like a live concert on the streets of Athens and dancing in a store in a small village where we spent the night,” Fragopoulos said.
Fragopoulos and her mother are already making plans for summer 2024 — a tour of Italy. Contact Fragopoulos at totravel4less@gmail.com or call 931-349-2041.
