Sophie Helton of the Stone Memorial High School FFA Chapter was named the Tennessee FFA state treasurer at the 93rd Annual Tennessee FFA State Convention held in Gatlinburg. Helton was chosen from more than 15 state officer candidates and will embark on a whirlwind leadership journey throughout the next year alongside her seven teammates.
The Tennessee FFA State Officer Team serves as a crucial component of the Tennessee FFA Association. These eight students lead thousands of student members across the state throughout their officer year by visiting FFA chapters and delivering workshops, representing Tennessee FFA at numerous industry functions, and inspiring members to serve others through a plethora of conferences, camps, conventions, contests and more.
FFA makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. Nationally, there are 760,113 FFA members, aged 12-21. The Tennessee FFA Association is comprised of more than 28,000 members from over 220 high school chapters, seven middle school chapters, and eight collegiate chapters across the state of Tennessee. To learn more about FFA, visit www.tnffa.org.
