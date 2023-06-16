The Plateau Creative Arts Center’s Art Guild annual scholarship has been awarded to Miss Kaylee Vardy, a senior at Stone Memorial High School.
Pam Carter-Bergvin, scholarship chairperson presented the $1,500 scholarship to Kaylee during the Art Guild’s Fun and Wine First Friday Reception on May 5.
Kaylee’s art teacher, Tristessa Luetkemeyer, was on hand for the presentation.
This talented senior has received several honors, including first place in the people’s choice awards at the Art Circle Public Library.
Kaylee has always been interested in illustration as an art form. She’s proactively gained certification in several software programs, including Adobe Photoshop and Clips Studio.
Kaylee will attend the Nashville College of Art and Design in the fall, where she will further her art education.
The Art Guild’s Art Scholarship is funded through our annual golf tournament and silent auction, which will be held on July 14.
Visit www.artguildfairfield.net for more information.
The Art Guild is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization and an equal opportunity provider.
