The SMHS Rocket Team and the family of James F. Kukowski will award one scholarship annually to a qualifying SMHS senior accepted to a college, university, or trade school in the amount of $1000 in honor of the dedicated commitment and mentorship of James F. “Kook” Kukowski.
Jim Kukowski was the former deputy director of Internal Communications for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. He supervised the NASA Broadcast News Service and was a television/producer/director for NASA Television. For 20 years he was known as “The Voice of NASA.”
Mr. Kukowski spent the later part of his life dedicated to inspiring and mentoring the members of the SMHS Rocket Team and students in general. He helped establish the team with STEM teacher Tom Tatum and had served as a mentor to the team since 2007. Many students have gone on to great colleges and careers due to the mentorship of Jim.
This year’s scholarship is awarded to Samuel Phillips. Sam has participated in the rocket team for the past four years. He has served many roles within the team and finishes this year serving as the team leader.
“I am very proud of the person Sam has become,” states Tatum. “He has become a team player and a leader.”
Sam is also an accomplished musician and has been a part of the SMHS band for four years. Sam will be attending Morehead State University in Kentucky and will be studying Space Systems Engineering. Sam is excited to start this new endeavor but stated that he will really miss his teammates.
The SMHS Rocket team continues to participate in the Team America Rocketry Challenge (TARC). This is a national contest with around 850-900 teams. Every year there is a new set of criteria and teams compete for scholarships and a chance to shoot against the European winner oversees. SMHS has participated in this contest since 2007-2008 and has had two national finalist teams.
The team will greatly miss the stories Jim told the students. He was a living piece of history and a hero mentor. He dedicated himself to the students and inspired them to work hard.
